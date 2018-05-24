MH370 hunt to end on May 29

Malaysia's cabinet agreed to extend the hunt until May 29 to a request by Ocean Infinity, the American company which was operating the search

The search for the ill-fated Malaysian Airlines MH370 plane will end on May 29, more than four years after it disappeared while carrying over 200 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Malaysian Minister of Transport Anthony Loke Siew Fook told reporters on Wednesday, in Kuala Lumpur, that there would be no more extensions after that, CNN reported.

On Tuesday, Peter Foley and Greg Hood from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau told a parliamentary hearing that the plane had likely crashed into the Indian Ocean after running out of fuel.

Earlier, Australian investigators rubbished claims that the MH370's disappearance was due to an accident.

Australia, China and Malaysia, which led the initial massive search called it off in January last year after failing to find any trace of the plane within a 710,000-plus square kilometre area of the Indian Ocean.

MH370 disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people on board. The aircraft has not been recovered and the cause for the disappearance remains unknown.

