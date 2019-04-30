MHA serves notice to Rahul Gandhi on complaint questioning citizenship

national

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: The Home Ministry has served a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, asking him to clarify within a fortnight his "factual position" on a complaint questioning his citizenship status. In a letter, the Home Ministry said it has received a representation from BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in which it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 with Rahul as one of its directors.

The Home Ministry said Swamy's letter also mentioned that in the British company's annual returns filed on October 10, 2005 and October 31, 2006, Rahul's date of birth has been given as June 19, 1970 and had declared his nationality as British."Further, in the dissolution application dated February 17, 2009 of the above referred company, your nationality has been mentioned as British. "You are requested to intimate the factual position in the matter to this Ministry within a fortnight of the receipt of this communication," the Home Ministry notice issued on Monday said.

