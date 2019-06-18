MHADA barricades Esplanade footpath

national

Writes to BMC to build a new one on MG Road and Fuller Road

The Esplanade Mansion

The officials of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority on Monday started putting up barricades around the Esplanade Mansion to prevent pedestrians from walking under it.

It has also written to the civic body to make an alternative footpath. The step was taken after Bombay High Court justice S C Dharmadhikari and justice G S Patel, during a hearing on June 4, observed that it was risky to keep the area under the mansion open to the public and had asked MHADA to barricade the building.

MHADA official says

"We are using galvanised iron sheets to cordon off the passage to prevent pedestrians from walking on the footpath that runs under the building. We expect the barricading work to be done by Wednesday," said a MHADA official.

The officials added that since MHADA does not have jurisdiction of roads, they have requested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to make an alternative passage for pedestrians.

In the letter sent to the A ward office on Monday, MHADA has requested the BMC to "make a new footpath on MG Road and Fuller Road".

Acting on another high court directive, MHADA officials will also have to take preventive measures to make sure the portions of the dilapidated building do not fall off — an issue they have faced often in the past. They also have to submit to the HC a list of precautions and measures to be taken for propping up the entire width of the building, before the next hearing on June 21.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates