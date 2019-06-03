MHT CET Result 2019 to be out today; check at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in
Check MHT CET Result 2019 on the official website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in
MHT CET RESULT 2019: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to declare MHT CET 2019 result by today that is June 03 or by June 4, 2019 on the official website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in. The MHT CET 2019 exam was conducted from May 2-May 13, 2019 in different slots for the candidates seeking admission in the technical and professional courses such as B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, Agricultural courses/Fisheries Science).
Candidates can also click on the direct link to access the result that will be made live once the MH CET Result is announced on the official website. Students are advised to check that the MHT CET scorecard carries all the details. Candidates must note that the MHT CET result 2019 will be released along with the scorecards. Candidates will also be able to check information about MHT CET result 2019 on info.mahacet.org.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test or MHT CET is a state level entrance examination conducted yearly for admission to various undergraduate courses such as Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Dairy Technology, Fishery Science etc. in the state of Maharashtra.
