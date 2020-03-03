MI Junior: Balla scalps six to help Rizvi enter semi-finals

Rizvi Springfield High School, Bandra were made to struggle for runs in a low scoring encounter by RV Nerkar Secondary School, Vasai bowlers in the boys' U-16 quarter-final match of the Mumbai Indians Junior Cricket Tournament at Azad Maidan on Monday.

However, Rizvi middle-order batsmen showed their experience to negate a mighty scare from the inexperienced RV Nerkar bowling line-up and romped to a five-wicket win and qualify for semi- finals.

Nishit Balla who took a seven-wicket haul against Dhirubhai Ambani International School on Saturday followed up with a six-wicket haul on Monday to play a key role for Rizvi in bowling them out for 76 in 17.2 overs. The Bandra school chased the target in 15.4 overs.

