MI Junior Cricket: Vishakha stars in Sulochanadevi Singhania's win

Vishakha Chede came up with an inspired bowling performance to guide Sulochanadevi Singhania School (Thane) to an easy 49-run win over Thakur Vidyamandir (Kandivli) at Shivaji Park Gymkhana on Friday.

The Thane girl sizzled under pressure by taking five wickets in the under-16 girls match of the Mumbai Indians Junior cricket tournament.

Her player-of-the-match performance ensured that Thakur Vidyamandir were bowled out for just 70 runs in 17.5 overs while chasing a low score of 119.

Earlier, Sulochanadevi Singhania's batting line-up struggled to get going, but fighting knocks from Swarali Bhuyar (33) and Prajane Vishe (19) ensured they crossed the three-figure mark to give their bowlers something to put pressure on the opponents.

In another match at the same ground, Dia Parekh's all-round show helped Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial (Vile Parle) register a three-wicket win over Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya.

Dia took two wickets as her team restricted Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalaya to 134/8 in 25 overs. She then came up with a crucial knock of 29 runs to help her school chase the target in 22.4 overs after losing seven wickets.

