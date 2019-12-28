Search

MIAL: Reports of Mumbai Airport operations affected due to Ghatkopar fire are false

Published: Dec 28, 2019, 09:20 IST | ANI |

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details on the fire incident are awaited.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) on Friday said reports of Mumbai Airport operations affected due to Ghatkopar fire are false.

"The reports of Mumbai Airport operations affected due to Ghatkopar fire are not correct. Operations are normal at the airport," MIAL authorities said in a statement.

Earlier today, a level-four fire broke out in a factory in Ghatkopar area and as many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire.

