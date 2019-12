MIAL: Reports of Mumbai Airport operations affected due to Ghatkopar fire are false

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) on Friday said reports of Mumbai Airport operations affected due to Ghatkopar fire are false.

"The reports of Mumbai Airport operations affected due to Ghatkopar fire are not correct. Operations are normal at the airport," MIAL authorities said in a statement.

Earlier today, a level-four fire broke out in a factory in Ghatkopar area and as many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to douse the fire.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details on the fire incident are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates