Miami Masters: John Isner stuns Juan Martin Del Potro to enter final

John Isner produced a blistering Miami Open semi-final display against crowd favourite Juan Martin Del Potro to win 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) and snap the former US Open champion's 15-match winning streak.

It was a phenomenal effort from the American who blasted down 13 aces and took just one hour and 23 minutes to floor the Argentinean and book his place in Sunday's final. Isner will meet World No. 5 Alexander Zverev in the final after the German rolled over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in the other semis.

