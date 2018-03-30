Miami Masters: Venus suffers shock defeat to qualifier Collins in quarters

I don't think it was my best night of tennis, but there wasn't a shot she couldn't make," Williams said



Venus Williams has been knocked out of the Miami Open at the quarter-finals by the qualifier Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-3. Seven-time Grand Slam winner Williams went a break down in the first set as American Collins raced to a 3-0 lead, and saved two set points at 5-2 but lost the third after 39 minutes. Collins, 24, will face French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who won 7-6 (7/3) 7-6 (7/5) over Elina Svitolina.

"I don't think it was my best night of tennis, but there wasn't a shot she couldn't make," Williams said. "She played very well and aggressively, and she went for every shot and it landed." Collins was simply delighted with the win over a player she idolised. "The first time I saw Venus in the locker room I nearly cried," Collins said. "She has been my favourite player so I am finding it difficult to wrap my head around this."

