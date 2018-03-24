Miami Open: Juan Martin del Potro puts health over winning

The Argentinian said it was important for him to stay fit for the rest of the season but that he was doing the best he could because Miami was an important tournament, reports EFE news agency

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina signals to his team bench as he changes his shirt at the change of ends against Robin Haase of the Netherlands in their second round match during the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Crandon Park Tennis Center on March 23, 2018 in Key Biscayne, Florida. Pic/AFP

Miami: Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro said he was tired after winning the Indian Wells tennis tournament at Acapulco, Mexico, and wouldn't mind taking it easy in the ongoing Miami Open.

The Argentinian said it was important for him to stay fit for the rest of the season but that he was doing the best he could because Miami was an important tournament, reports EFE news agency.

"I'm tired, its taking a toll on me because I have been playing many matches and been on tour for a long time," del Potro told reporters on Friday after defeating Dutch Robin Haase 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, in a match where he displayed visible signs of exhaustion.

He also acknowledged persistent minor pains were bothering him and reiterated that his main aim for the season was to take care of his body.

"Miami is an important tournament, but whatever happens, it will be fine for me, because if I have to stop I'll have a well-deserved break and continue playing too," he said.

The Argentinian will now face Japanese Kei Nishikori (26), who beat Australian John Millman 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 on Friday.

