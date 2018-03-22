Miami Open: Monica Puig beats Samantha Stosur, reaches second round

Prior to this match, Stosur had enjoyed a record of four victories and two losses in a total of six matches against Puig but the Puerto Rican has won their last two matches



Monica Puig of Puerto Rico in action against Samantha Stosur of Australia in their first round match during the Miami Open Presented by Itau at Crandon Park Tennis Center in Key Biscayne, Florida. Pic/AFP

Puerto Rican player Monica Puig advanced to the second round of the 2018 Miami Open after defeating Australian Samantha Stosur 6-3, 6-4. Puig played better than her Australian rival in the match on Stadium Court in the Tennis Center at Crandon Park here on Wednesday, where she managed to win the first set, taking advantage of the lead she achieved in the eighth game, reports Efe news agency.

In the second set, Puig did not take long to clinch a 2-0 lead, and although she let her serve slip in the sixth game, she immediately regained control of the court and won the set. Prior to this match, Stosur had enjoyed a record of four victories and two losses in a total of six matches against Puig but the Puerto Rican has won their last two matches.

The next match will not be easy for the gold medallist of the 2016 Rio Olympics as she is scheduled to take on No.2 seed, Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, who was a finalist in the 2017 Miami Open.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever