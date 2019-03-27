Miami Open: Roger Federer, Simona Halep enter quarters

tennis

The Swiss produced an excellent all-round performance despite being tested by the world number 103 who belied his lowly ranking by producing some excellent tennis during an exciting first set

Roger Federer remains on course for the 101st title of his career after Serbian Filip Krajinovic was dispatched 7-5 6-3 on Monday at the Miami Open. The Swiss produced an excellent all-round performance despite being tested by the world number 103 who belied his lowly ranking by producing some excellent tennis during an exciting first set.

Federer, however, stylishly weathered the storm to seal the win - the 52nd of his career in Miami - to move into the quarter-finals and a match with Daniil Medvedev. Meanwhile, Simona Halep got the better of Venus Williams again as the Romanian made light work of the American, 38, to book a place in the quarter-finals with a 6-3, 6-3 triumph.

