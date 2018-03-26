Miami Open: World No. 1 Simona Halep crashes out following defeat to Radwanska

Despite the defeat, Halep is assured of retaining the number one spot when the rankings are updated at the end of the tournament



World No. 1 Simona Halep tumbled out of the Miami Open on Saturday, falling 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska. The third-round defeat comes a week after Romania's Halep was toppled in the semi-finals at Indian Wells by Japan's Naomi Osaka, who went on to win the title in the California desert.

Despite the defeat, Halep is assured of retaining the number one spot when the rankings are updated at the end of the tournament. But her exit leaves the women's field in the elite hardcourt tournament without its top two seeds after second-seeded Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki lost to Monica Puig on Friday night.

