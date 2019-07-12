Mic testing with Alia Bhatt for Sadak 2

bollywood

Alia Bhatt records a scratch version of the song with composer Jeet for dad Mahesh's Sadak 2

Before Sadak 2 went on floors in May, Alia Bhatt had revealed that she will be lending her voice to one of the tracks in the Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer.

Staying true to her word, the actor recorded the scratch version at a Juhu recording studio earlier this week. A source present at the recording reveals, "While Jeet Gannguly's score is ready, the lyrics are still being worked upon. Jeet da wanted to understand Alia's pitch and voice modulation, so they decided to record the scratch. The lyrics will now be rewritten under the supervision of Mahesh Bhatt.



It is a romantic number and comes at a crucial point in the film, so Bhatt sir is being meticulous about it. The final track will be recorded only after the unit returns from their Ooty schedule in August." Meanwhile, co-star Kapur is vacationing in London and is expected to join the unit in its second schedule in the hill station on July 17. The sequel to the 1991 hit revolves around Alia's character, who exposes a godman with the aid of Dutt's character. The drama also marks Bhatt's return to the director's chair after two decades.

