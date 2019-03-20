Michael B Jordan, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts teaming up for monster film

Published: Mar 20, 2019, 17:03 IST | PTI

Michael B Jordan will headline director Jordan Vogt-Roberts' new monster movie

Creed II star Michael B Jordan will headline director Jordan Vogt-Roberts' new monster movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the yet-untitled film is based on an original idea from Vogt-Roberts and will be set in the director's hometown, Detroit. He is best known for directing Kong: Skull Island.

The makers are currently searching for a writer. Jordan will also produce through his banner Outlier Society, alongside Alana Mayo, New Regency and Vogt-Roberts.

