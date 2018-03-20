Michael B. Jordan to produce war drama

Michael B. Jordan is set to produce World War II drama Liberators under his Outlier Society Productions banner



Actor Michael B. Jordan is set to produce World War II drama "Liberators" under his Outlier Society Productions banner. The film, co-produced by Safehouse Pictures, which has set the action drama up at Warner Bros via a production deal -- will portray the true-life 761st Tank Battalion, an African-American armoured unit which saw combat as part of the US Army during World War II under General George S. Patton, reports hollywoodreporter.com.



There's no word yet on whether the project will adopt an inclusion rider or not. An inclusion rider can be added to contracts so that at least 50 per cent of the cast and crew have to be diverse.



Jordan's Outlier Society is also working on the sci-fi series "Raising Dion" and a reboot of "The Thomas Crown Affair" starring Jordan. Jordan is also set to make his directorial debut with the adaptation of David Barclay Moore's "The Stars Beneath Our Feet", which he will also produce.





