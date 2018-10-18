Michael B. Jordan to star in The Silver Bear

hollywood

Michael B. Jordan will star in and produce Lionsgates film adaptation of assassin story The Silver Bear

Michael B. Jordan

Actor Michael B. Jordan will star in and produce Lionsgates film adaptation of assassin story The Silver Bear. A director has not yet been attached to the project, reports variety.com. The Silver Bear is based on the book series by Derek Haas, the screenwriter for "Wanted" and 3:10 to Yuma.

The novel is about an assassin named Columbus -- called the Silver Bear by some - who tracks a powerful politician with presidential aspirations. Frank Baldwin ("The Godmother") wrote the script.

"'The Silver Bear' is the kind of story that needs to be experienced on the big screen and Michael is the perfect movie star to inhabit the skin of this dynamic character and take us into the cinematic world of Columbus," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Joe Drake.

"We're incredibly honoured that Michael and Nickel City chose Lionsgate to partner with in bringing this exciting property to life."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever