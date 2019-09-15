Michael B Jordan wants to turn director

Michael B Jordan says he plans to turn director one day. The "Black Panther" star said he wants to slow down with starring roles in films and would like do more by staying behind the camera.

"I see a world where I'm just directing. Or maybe doing a movie once every two or three years. "How you make the most impact is: become the biggest. Build your brand so it's global, so you can attack global issues. Every move matters," Jordan told Time magazine.

The 32-year-old actor has already established a production banner, Outlier Society Productions, launched in January 2019. He will next be seen playing attorney Bryan Stevenson in biopic "Just Mercy", which he is also producing. The film is slated to be released in 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates