Michael Buble retires from music after son's cancer battle

hollywood

Michael Buble has won four Grammys and sold 75 million records. He put his career on hold after finding out that his son Noah, 5, was diagnosed with liver cancer, two years ago.

Michael Buble and son Noah

Grammy Award-winning Canadian singer Michael Buble has announced his retirement from music after admitting he no longer has the desire for fame following his son's battle with cancer.

Buble has won four Grammys and sold 75 million records. He put his career on hold after finding out that his son Noah, 5, was diagnosed with liver cancer, two years ago. Noah, one of Buble's three children with wife of seven years, Argentinian model and actor Luisana Lopilato, is now in remission.

During an emotional interview, Buble opened up about the impact Noah's illness had on the couple. "My whole being's changed. My perception of life. I don't know if I can even get through this conversation without crying. And I've never lost control of my emotions in public," he told in an interview to a magazine.

