Michael Buble thought he would never make music again after his son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016

Michael Buble

Singer Michael Buble thought he would never make music again after his son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016. In an interview to The Sunday Mirror's Notebook Magazine, the 43-year-old Canadian singer said he has returned to the spotlight only because his son's condition has improved, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Buble had put his career on hold after Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer when he was just three.

"I thought I might never make music again. I knew if I came back into this world it would have to be bliss. And it is. If it wasn't I wouldn't be here," said the singer, who is married to Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato.

The "Haven't met you yet" performer also explained that dealing with his son's cancer battle let him re-evaluate the importance of his career, adding that now his family will always come first.

"I'll never put the ego of the job ahead of my family. It's the reason I've been gone for a couple of years. There was never a choice (when Noah was ill)."

