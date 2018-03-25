Michael Caine: Child abuse is greatest crime

Michael Caine, 82, commented on the issue while talking about filmmaker Woody Allen, who has been accused of abuse by his stepdaughter Dylan Farrow



Michael Caine

Veteran actor Michael Caine, who believes child abuse is the "greatest crime in the world", has opened up about being "ill-treated" as a young person during World War II. Caine, 82, commented on the issue while talking about filmmaker Woody Allen, who has been accused of abuse by his stepdaughter Dylan Farrow, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Caine is unsure if he will work with Allen again because of his personal feelings about the alleged crime.

"Would I work with Woody Allen again? I see that he's been accused of child abuse. If that's true, I wouldn't. No. But I mean, I read it, but there doesn't seem to be any trials or anything," Caine told Total Film magazine.

"For me, the greatest crime in the world is child abuse. That is worse than anything. I was ill-treated when I was evacuated from London during World War II so I am a recipient of child abuse. So I am very, very, very, very critical of anyone who abuses a child," added the actor, who had won an Oscar for his work on Allen's Hannah and Her Sisters.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever