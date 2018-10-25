Michael Caine takes his wife everywhere to avoid temptation

hollywood

Michael Caine, who has been married to Shakira for 45 years, said infidelity was inevitable when married men film on location with other actresses

Michael Caine. Picture courtesy/Michael Caine's Twitter account

Veteran actor Michael Caine says he takes his wife Shakira Caine on film shoots, so he is not tempted to have affairs with "beautiful actresses". The 85-year-old actor, who has been married to Shakira for 45 years, said infidelity was inevitable when married men film on location with other actresses, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"For a start, the obvious thing on location is you're going on location, you're married, with a load of beautiful actresses. You know what's going to happe," Michael added.

The couple married in 1973 and have one daughter, Natasha, 45. He has another daughter, Dominique, 62, with his first wife Patricia Haines.

The "Alfie" actor further said: "When you go away for a long time... You visit places the other one's never seen, you eat in restaurants the other one's never been, you meet people the other one's never met.

"Both of you have started a separate life and it's very important you don't do that I think. So my wife goes with me everywhere."

Having appeared in over 125 films, the two-time Oscar winner has just launched his autobiography titled "Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever