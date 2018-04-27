Michael Che, Colin Jost to host Primetime Emmy Awards

The Emmys will be held here on September 17. Nominations will be announced on July 12



Michael Che. Pic/YouTube

American comedians-actors Colin Jost and Michael Che will host the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on NBC. The "Weekend Update" anchors will be joined by their "Saturday Night Live" boss Lorne Michaels, who will executive produce the awards show telecast on NBC.

"NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year's Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver's seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of ‘Saturday Night Live', I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time," said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment, reports variety.com.

Che and Jost have emerged as two of the most recognisable cast members of "Saturday Night Live" show, anchoring the long-running "Weekend Update" segment.

Jost became a cast member and co-anchor of "Weekend Update" in 2014, and was joined by Che in 2015. The two were named co-head writers of "Saturday Night Live" last year.

"We are proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce, and somehow that's a real fact," said Jost and Che.

