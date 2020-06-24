Michael Clarke and ex Pip Edwards stroll arm-in-arm; are they dating again?

Former Australia cricket captain Michael Clarke, 39, has reportedly rekindled romance with fashion designer Pip Edwards, 40, after a brief split.

According to British tabloid, The Daily Mail, Michael and Pip strolled arm-in-arm to Society Pizza restaurant in Bondi Beach on Sunday night. Michael, nicknamed Pup, and Pip broke up in April as the former cricketer was not too happy about the publicity that accompanied their relationship.

However, on Sunday, Michael and Pip looked happy and relaxed as they made an entry together. The designer was seen getting cosy and even rested her head on Michael's shoulder. They met Pip's son Justice, 13, and some friends at the eatery.

Michael separated from his wife of seven years, Kyly in September last year. They have a daughter Kelsey Lee, four.

