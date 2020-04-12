Michael Clarke and Pip Edwards part ways?

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke, 39, has reportedly split with fashion designer Pip Edwards, 40. According to a recent report in The Daily Mail Australia, a source said Michael, nicknamed Pup, ended things because "he didn't like the media attention" that came with being linked to the PE Nation founder. Rumours of their romance started in February just a few days after Michael announced his split from his wife of seven years, Kyly.



The Clarkes ended their marriage last September, announced their separation only after five months. The former couple share the custody of their daughter Kelsey Lee, four. When rumours of the latest romance surfaced, both denied it and said they have been friends for 12 years and were working on a project together. Michael and Pip have been seen together on many occasions over the last two months.

Just last month, they were seen taking a stroll at the harbourside suburb of Rose Bay.

