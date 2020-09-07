Michael Clarke: We always talk about single mothers but single fathers face challenges as well

Former Australia cricket captain Michael Clarke has revealed that the challenges a single father faces are similar to that of a single mother. In February, Clarke and Kyly announced in a joint statement that their seven-year marriage had ended, but they remained committed to co-parent daughter Kelsey Lee, four. Clarke even said his bond with Kyly has grown stronger after the split.

"We always talk about single mothers; the challenges they face. But the single father faces challenges as well. There are things about Kelsey Lee that I learn every day. If I don't see her for three nights, I feel like my girl has turned six," Clarke told Stellar magazine recently.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news