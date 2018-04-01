Michael Clarke's daughter Kelsey is ready for the Eastern Bunny

Former Australia cricket captain Michael Clarke's wife Kyly posts adorable picture of their daughter Kelsey Lee



Kelsey Lee

Former Australia cricket captain Michael Clarke's wife Kyly posted this cute picture of their daughter Kelsey Lee, two, on Instagram on Saturday and captioned it, "We are ready for you Easter Bunny....I have been a good girl, please stop by my house tonight!! #goodgirl."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates