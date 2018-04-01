Michael Clarke's daughter Kelsey is ready for the Eastern Bunny

Apr 01, 2018, 13:05 IST | A Correspondent

Former Australia cricket captain Michael Clarke's wife Kyly posts adorable picture of their daughter Kelsey Lee

Kelsey Lee
Kelsey Lee

Former Australia cricket captain Michael Clarke's wife Kyly posted this cute picture of their daughter Kelsey Lee, two, on Instagram on Saturday and captioned it, "We are ready for you Easter Bunny....I have been a good girl, please stop by my house tonight!! #goodgirl."

 

Have a great Easter everyone @kylyclarke ðÂÂ£ðÂÂ£

A post shared by Michael Clarke (@michaelclarkeofficial) onMar 31, 2018 at 1:14pm PDT

