Michael Douglas-starrer Chinese comic movie adaptation finds distributors

Michael Douglas. Pic/Facebook

Veteran actor Michael Douglas-starrer Chinese comic movie adaptation, Animal World, now has CMC Pictures as global distributors. Directed by Han Yan and co-starring Li Yifeng, the movie is an adaptation of the hit Japanese manga, Ultimate Survivor Kaiji. CMC Pictures plans to give the film a worldwide release this summer.

Yifeng stars as a shape-shifting vigilante clown battling an array of monsters in a shadowy big city while Douglas plays an icy villain. "Our target is still the Chinese diaspora audience living overseas, but over time, we expect to build a substantial non-Chinese audience for Chinese films," says Su Jia, CEO, CMC Pictures.

