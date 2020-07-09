Michael Holding talks tough on racism: Go back in history to understand

An emotional Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history "written by people who do the harm." Holding talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test. It's a match in which players will sport Black Lives Matter logos on their jerseys to make a statement against racism following global protests triggered by African-American George Floyd's death. "...when I say education I mean going back in history. What people need to understand, these things stem from hundred years ago," the former pace great said on Sky Sports.

"The dehumanisation of black race is where it started and people will tell you that's a long time ago, get over it. No, you don't get over things like that and the society has not gotten over something like that," he said. Holding, 66, said over the years, people have been brainwashed by an education system. "History is written by the conqueror not by those who are conquered, history is written by people who do the harm not by those who get harmed. We are being brainwashed, not just black people, white people are being brainwashed in different ways," he said.

Talking about how the achievements of black people that have been ignored over the years, Holding said: "Everybody knows Thomas Edison invented the light bulb with a paper filament which went off instantly. Can you tell me who invented the filament that makes these lights shine throughout? Nobody knows because he was a black man. It was not taught in schools. Lewis Latimer invented the carbon filament. Everything should be taught. I was never taught anything good about black people and you can't have a society brought up like that, black or white, that only teach what is convenient."

