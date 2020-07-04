Michael Hussey: I am a lot more positive about the Indian tour of Australia

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey is fearful of the prospect of his country hosting the T20 World Cup in October-November and says a 16-team event amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic could prove to be a logistical nightmare. Cricket Australia itself has said that it is a bit "unrealistic" to stage the T20 World Cup as per schedule in the current circumstances but the ICC is yet to take a final call on the matter. Hussey too doesn't see the showpiece event taking place this year.

"I am really fearful about the T20 World Cup to be honest and the reason for that is I think it is okay to bring out one team to play international cricket and get them to isolate and stay safe and prepare well for a series. But having to bring a number of teams and getting them to isolate to prepare and then move around the country to different venues I think that will be a logistical nightmare," Hussey said in a podcast called HotSpot.

"From what we are hearing perhaps the T20 World Cup will have to be postponed for 2021 or even 2022," added the southpaw. The India tour of Australia that has been scheduled after the T20 World Cup is likely to go ahead as per the plan, according to Hussey. "I am a lot more positive about the Indian tour of Australia going ahead and the reason is bringing one team to tour here and getting them to a hub is easier. For example, Adelaide Oval has just built a hotel connected to the stadium, so the Indian team could base themselves there, train and prepare for a series, and play against Australia," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever