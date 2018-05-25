Michael Jackson estate slams TV network

The Last Days of Michael Jackson was made without the approval of his estate



Michael Jackson

The Michael Jackson estate criticised television network ABC and its parent company Disney over their upcoming special airing, The Last Days of Michael Jackson, and said, it was made without their approval. "We want consumers to know that The Last Days of Michael Jackson, a television special that aired on May 24, was not sponsored or approved by the estate of Michael Jackson," the Jackson estate said in a statement.

"We are told, ABC intends to use music and other intellectual property owned by the estate such as photos, logos, artwork, and more in the program itself, without having licensed the rights to any such material," the estate said. As per reports, the network responded to the claims with a statement, "ABC News' documentary explores the life, career and legacy of Michael Jackson, who remains of great interest to people worldwide. The program does not infringe on his estate's rights, but as a courtesy, we removed a specific image from the promotional material."

