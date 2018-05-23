Michael Jordan to lead 'gen:LOCK'

gen:LOCK series will be produced by Rooster Teeth and Jordan's Outlier Productions will co-produce it



Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan has signed to lend voice to the main character of the upcoming 3d animated series 'gen:LOCK'. The series will be produced by Rooster Teeth and Jordan's Outlier Productions will co-produce it.

It will be about a team of young pilots recruited to control giant robots bearing weapons, saving the Earth in a global war. Jordan would play the role of Julian Chase, a fighter pilot who quits and becomes the first member to join the team, where his endurance, his identity is tested.

According to the reports in The Hollywood Reporter, 'gen:LOCK' creator Gray G. Haddock, who serves as head of Rooster Teeth Animation said, "Michael's visionary career choices and commitment to meaningful entertainment, not to mention his love of anime, line up perfectly with what drives Rooster Teeth, and we're thrilled for the opportunity to do some cool sci-fi storytelling together."

'gen:LOCK' will stream exclusively on Rooster Teeth. Rooster Teeth started production in 2003, with Red vs. Blue and has produced RWBY, X-Ray and Vav, Camp Camp.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever