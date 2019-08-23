Michael Lotief's understanding and considerate nature makes him an amazing softball coach

other-sports

As a coach, Michael's aim was not only helping and guiding his team, but he looked at it as a learning process for himself too

A picture of softball coach Michael Lotief

Playing softball is about more than just winning games. Michael Lotief is a softball coach of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns. He believes at playing softball more than just winning games. Michael knows his sport very well and knows that collegiate team sports help a person in building a character.

As a coach, Michael makes sure he commits to his players both on the field and in their academic lives. With his experience and thorough understanding of the game, he has managed to help his team score in all these categories.

Along with understanding his team, as a coach, he always made sure that his team practices and works in a healthy learning environment. To make sure he is doing everything right, Michael Lotief used to consider his teammates' opinions and establish the changes and requirements as per their feedback.

