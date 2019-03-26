Michael Madsen released on bail after DUI arrest

hollywood

Michael Madsen. Pic/Instagram

Actor Michael Madsen was reportedly arrested on suspicion of the misdemeanor - driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) - after he crashed his SUV car into a pole.

The actor was arrested on Sunday night, reports pagesix.com. The LA Times reported that the "Kill Bill" star was taken into custody on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. and released Monday at around 1 a.m. on bail set at $15,000.

TMZ reported that the 61-year-old star had a blood-alcohol level of 0.1, while the legal limit is 0.08. Madsen was also arrested on suspicion of DUI in 2012. His lawyer said at the time that Madsen was taking prescription medicine. He wound up sentenced to 30 days in rehab.

