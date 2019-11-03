Michael Phelps does not rule out baby No. 4

America's most decorated Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, who welcomed third son Maverick with wife Nicole Johnson in September, has revealed that he is open to having a fourth child. The couple also have sons Boomer, three and Beckett, one.

When asked about having a fourth child, Phelps, told US Weekly, "Nothing is written in stone right now. But I definitely wouldn't count it out."

Meanwhile, Phelps said he is currently happy raising three healthy boys. "Watching them and hearing the things that come out of their mouth [is the best]. Just all the little things about being a parent, even though it can be frustrating at times. It's cool to see how much interest Boomer has in not only helping us, but helping Beckett and Maverick," he added.

