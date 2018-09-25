Michael Phelps has a 'great' night in Paris with wife Nicole

other-sports

Michael Phelps posted a picture with wife Nicole with Eiffel Tower in the background

America's most decorated Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps went on a date with wife Nicole in Paris. Phelps posted this picture with Eiffel Tower in the background and wrote: "An amazing end to a great night!! Love you sooooo much @mrs.nicolephelps!!"

Michael Phelps is an American retired competitive swimmer and the most successful and most decorated Olympian of all time, with a total of 28 medals. Phelps also holds the all-time records for Olympic gold medals, Olympic gold medals in individual events, and Olympic medals in individual events. When he won eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Games, Phelps broke fellow American swimmer Mark Spitz's 1972 record of seven first-place finishes at any single Olympic Games.

At the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Michael Phelps had already tied the record of eight medals of any color at a single Games by winning six gold and two bronze medals. At the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, Phelps won four gold and two silver medals, and at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, he won five gold medals and one silver. This made him the most successful athlete of the Games for the fourth Olympics in a row.

