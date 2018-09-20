Michael Phelps is impressed by his son's skills inside the pool

other-sports

The 23-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer spoke about the experience of being dad to Boomer, two and seven-month-old Beckett, with wife Nicole

Michael Phelps

America's most decorated Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps is pretty impressed with his son Boomer's skills inside the pool.

During a recent appearance on US TV show Access Live with Natalie Morales, Kit Hoover and Scott Evans, the 23-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer spoke about the experience of being dad to Boomer, two and seven-month-old Beckett, with wife Nicole.



Phelps with son Boomer, wife Nicole and Beckett

"He [Boomer] always wants to be in the pool… his kick is absolutely insane. He's got the shoulder flexibility like dad does, so we'll see," said Phelps.

Phelps added he is waiting for the day when his son asks him: 'Dad, when are you going to swim again and compete again?' "So, I'm waiting and I'm preparing myself for that question," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates