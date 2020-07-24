Michael Phelps teams up with son to promote safe swimming

America's iconic swimmer Michael Phelps and son Boomer, four, figure in a video which teaches kids how to stay safe in water.

In the 30-second PAW Patrol Safety First video, Michael, Boomer and other parent-child pairs take users through the "ABCs and 123s of swim safety" that include never getting into the pool without a grown-up, locating the shallow and deep ends of the pool and learning how to swim.

According to People magazine, the former swimmer said, "Water safety has been a priority in my family since I was a child, as my mom was adamant that my sisters and I learn to swim for safety purposes." Michael, who has 28 Olympic medals to boast of, said educating kids about drowning at an early age is important. "The statistics around

accidental drowning are alarming and we want to help educate and encourage families with a few basic tips in a fun and informative way," he added.

