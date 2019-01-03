Michael Schumacher's virtual museum will honour his historic achievements, says family

other-sports

The family of former Formula One driver Michael Schumacher announced on Wednesday the launching of a virtual museum for the German legend as a 50th birthday gift. Keep Fighting Foundation is to launch the application on Thursday, in which his historic records will be available for everyone, reports Efe news.

"As a gift to him, you and us, Keep Fighting Foundation has created a virtual museum. The Official Michael Schumacher App will be released tomorrow, so that we can review all together Michael's successes," Schumacher's family said in a statement published on his official Facebook account.

"The app is another milestone in our effort to do justice to him and you, his fans, by celebrating his accomplishments," it added. Schumacher suffered a skiing accident on December 2013, which resulted in a brain injury that has caused him to be bedridden and unable to speak for the past five years.

The family assured the fans that the racing great is well taken care of and asked the fans to respect his request of keeping his health status private. "You can be sure that he is in the very best of hands and that we are doing everything humanly possible to help him. Please understand if we are following Michael's wishes and keeping such a sensitive subject as health, as it has always been, in privacy," the statement concluded.

