Michael Showalter to helm Octavia Spencer-Jessica Chastain comedy

Michael Showalter has been roped in to director the comedy film starring Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer



Jessica Chastain

Michael Showalter has been roped in to director the comedy film starring Jessica Chastain and Octavia Spencer. The untitled holiday comedy was bagged by Universal Studios in a bidding war and is centred around the obstacle course-like journeys of the two women back home in time for Christmas, Variety reported.

The "Big Sick" director will helm the project, which is based on a pitch from Chastain's production company Freckle Films. Chastain and Kelly Carmichael wrote the treatment for the film, while the script has been penned by Peter Chiarelli. Chastain is also producing the film along with Carmichael, Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever