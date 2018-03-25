Michael Vartan not keen in reconciling with Jennifer Garner

Now that Jennifer Garner has split from Affleck, some people may think that the Alum actress will stand a chance to reunite with Michael Vartan, but he has ruled it out



Actor Michael Vartan, who dated actress Jennifer Garner before she got maried to Ben Affleck, says he was not considering a reconciliation with her. Vartan and Garner dated from August 2003 to mid 2004.

Now that Garner has split from Affleck, some people may think that the Alum actress will stand a chance to reunite with Vartan, but he has ruled it out, reports eonline.com.

"Oh my God. I don't think so. If it didn't work once, there's a reason it didn't work," he said.

"Everyone's getting single. It's crazy. Everyone's realising that is so much easier to be single. I love relationships. When they work, when they're great, they're great and when they're not, they're not," added Vartan.

