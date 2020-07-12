Michael Vaughan seeks help on Twitter to unlock car

Former England cricket captain-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan locked his car at Southampton on Saturday with the key in the boot. How it landed there heaven knows, but Michael tweeted for help and added that the key was needed for the pitch report ahead of the fourth day's play in the England v West Indies Test.

Michael seemingly received help from a car repair agency, but the replies he received were quite funny. One of his followers urged him to call Sir Geoff Boycott since he was an opener. Another gave him the option of summoning contemporary Robert Key.

One smart guy reminded the Yorkshireman that he was rich enough to buy a new car but we think the best response came from someone who probably knew the surroundings well: "There's must be at least one honest car thief in Southampton who can help you out."

