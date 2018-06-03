Michael Vaughan warns Stuart Broad: England haven't won Test yet

Michael Vaughan worries Stuart Broad may rue his riposte over his former captain's criticism before the Headingley Test



Michael Vaughan and Stuart Broad

Michael Vaughan worries Stuart Broad may rue his riposte over his former captain's criticism before the Headingley Test. Vaughan suggested in his newspaper column and on his BBC radio programme that England should consider dropping either Broad or James Anderson in the must-win match against Pakistan. Broad responded with three wickets, as did Anderson, to help England bowl the tourists out for 174 on Day One.

He then revealed he had telephoned Vaughan this week for a clear-the-air chat, because he was angry at the remarks. Vaughan, however, was on the front foot again while rain wiped out the first session of Day Two in Leeds — wondering on the BBC's Test Match Special whether Broad's press-conference response was wise, and hinting too that England's strike bowler may believe he is above criticism.

"You have to be careful in sport that comments can come back to bite you," said Vaughan. "I got the sense last night it was 'You can't criticise me. I'm Stuart Broad and I've been in the team for a long time.'" England, Vaughan points out, have yet to consolidate their fine start to the Test. "You have got to be careful when you choose a time to come out and attack like Stuart did last night. They [England] haven't won this Test match yet. The comments last night were geared as though they had won the game," he added.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever