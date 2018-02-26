Michelle Obama to share memoir soon

Former First lady Michelle Obama on Monday said she cannot wait to soon share her first memoir BECOMING, which is a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling



Michelle Obama

According to the wife of former President Barack Obama, writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience for Michelle Obama, who has emerged as one of the most iconic and compelling women of our era as First Lady of the US 'the first African-American to serve in that role.

'I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story,' she tweeted.

The former First Lady has established herself as a powerful advocate for women and girls in the US and around the world, dramatically changing the ways that families pursue healthier and more active lives.

The memoir addresses readers' world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her'from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world's most famous address.

