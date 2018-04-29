Michelle Pfeiffer may join Angelina Jolie in 'Maleficent 2'

If a deal closes, Pfeiffer will play the queen in the movie. It is not clear where this film will pick up following the first movie, which was based on the fairy tale "Sleeping Beauty"



Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer is in advanced talks to join Disneys sequel of its "Maleficent" hit, starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning. Ed Skrein is also on board to join the cast, with "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" helmer Joachim Ronning set to direct the project, reports variety.com.

If a deal closes, Pfeiffer will play the queen in the movie. It is not clear where this film will pick up following the first movie, which was based on the fairy tale "Sleeping Beauty".

The original story centered on an evil fairy who cursed an infant princess to eternal sleep, only to realise the young girl was the only one who could save the kingdom from its dangerous ruler. "Maleficent" broke several box office records on its way to making $758.5 million worldwide. Production on the sequel is set to start later this year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever