Michelle Williams to play astronaut Christa McAuliffe in The Challenger

The space drama centres on the 1986 incident when Space Shuttle Challenger broke apart 73 seconds into its flight, killing all seven crew members, including Christa McAuliffe

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams is set to feature as astronaut Christa McAuliffe in The Challenger. The space drama centres on the 1986 incident when Space Shuttle Challenger broke apart 73 seconds into its flight, killing all seven crew members, including McAuliffe.

According to Variety, Martin Zandvliet is up for direction. Jayson Rothwell is attached as scriptwriter. Producers are John and Art Linson, and Ben Renzo from Argent Pictures. The film is expected to go on floors in May.

McAuliffe was a high school teacher from New Hampshire who was selected to join NASA's Teacher in Space Project, and had been planning to conduct experiments and teach lessons from the Space Shuttle Challenger. She was posthumously awarded the Congressional Space Medal of Honor in 2004.

