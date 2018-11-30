Michelle Yeoh to star in Paul Feig's Last Christmas

hollywood

Michelle Yeoh will reunite with her Crazy Rich Asians co-star Henry Golding on the new romantic-comedy, Last Christmas

Michelle Yeoh

Actor Michelle Yeoh will reunite with her Crazy Rich Asians co-star Henry Golding on the new romantic-comedy, Last Christmas. Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clark is playing the lead opposite Golding in the comedy which will be directed by Paul Feig.

According to Variety, the screenplay will be written by Oscar winner Emma Thompson along with Bryony Kimmings. Golding had, earlier, suggested in a tweet that the film will shoot in London at the end of the year.

"Finally, I can start getting excited and share the news" @paulfeig and I will be back to business in London at the end of the year," he had said. The story follows Kate (Clarke), who's notorious for making bad decisions, including opting to work as an elf at a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to break through Kate's barriers.

Feig and Thompson will also produce the comedy alongside Jessie Henderson and David Livingstone. The film has a release date of November 15 next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever