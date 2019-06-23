Mick Jagger returns to stage following heart surgery
The Rolling Stones was forced to cancel some of their upcoming shows in North America due to Mick Jagger's health concerns
Veteran musician Mick Jagger has made a comeback to touring two months after he underwent heart surgery. The Rolling Stones was forced to cancel some of their upcoming shows in North America due to their frontman's health concerns.
The singer posted a picture on Instagram after the band kickstarted their No Filter Tour at Chicago's Soldier Field on Friday. A second show is scheduled for Tuesday. "Thank you for a great opening show Chicago!" Jagger captioned his photograph from the concert. In the picture he can be seen dressed in monochrome and enjoying his time on the stage.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you for a great opening show Chicago ! Photo by @kevinmazur
Before the gig, the 75-year-old rocker had shared a photo from the practice session at the concert venue. "Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow! #stonesnofilter" he wrote.
Top Stories of the Day:
- Here's why Ranveer Singh called up his Gully Boy co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi!
- Mammootty's Mamangam is changing the game of movies
- Inside photos: Sushmita Sen shares precious moments from brother Rajeev's wedding
- Giorgia Andriani and Esha Gupta keep it casual for the outing in Bandra
- Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani promote Kabir Singh in New Delhi
- Watch video: Deepika Padukone asked for ID at Mumbai airport, this is how she reacted
- Rani Mukerji: I'm picking films that appeal to my heart
- B-town buzz: Alka Yagnik's revelations about AR Rahman; Maniesh Paul's new look
- Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh earns 20.21 cr; amongst top 5 2019 openers
- 5 Bollywood actors who have recently lent their voice to Hollywood movies
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Boo Sabki Phategi: What would Mallika Sherawat and Tusshar Kapoor do if they were ghosts?