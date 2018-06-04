Mick Jagger takes son Dev on tour

Mick Jagger is doing this so that his ballet-dancer mother Melanie Hamrick can focus on her work



Mick Jagger

Legendary English singer Mick Jagger is taking his one-year-old son Dev with him on tour. According to sources, he is doing this so that his ballet-dancer mother Melanie Hamrick can focus on her work, reports pagesix.com." Hamrick is dancing in the American Ballet Theatre's spring season. "Mick is taking care of their baby for the duration of the ABT season...He's taking his role as a father super-seriously, much to Melanie's delight." the source added.

The Rolling Stones frontman and Hamrick welcomed Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger -- Dev for short -- in 2016. He is their first child, and Jagger's eighth.

