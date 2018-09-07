Mick Jagger to star in heist thriller Burnt Orange Heresy

hollywood

Mick Jagger has joined the cast of director Giuseppe Capotondi's thriller The Burnt Orange Heresy

Legendary rocker Mick Jagger has joined the cast of director Giuseppe Capotondi's thriller "The Burnt Orange Heresy." The film also stars Claes Bang and Elizabeth Debicki, reported Variety.

The Rolling Stones frontman will play an English art dealer-collector and patron of Jerome Debney, the reclusive J D Salinger of the art world. Set in present-day Italy, the film revolves around an art world scam that goes terribly wrong. Bang plays a beguiling art critic who begins a romance with an alluring American tourist, portrayed by Debicki.

The new couple travel to the lavish and opulent Lake Como estate that's the home of Jagger's character, who offers a seductive deal: in exchange for a career-transformative introduction to Debney, he must steal a new masterpiece from the artist's studio. "The Burnt Orange Heresy" is adapted by Scott B Smith from the novel by Charles Willeford.

Jagger's last feature film appearance was in 2008's "The Bank Job".

